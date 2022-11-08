Considering BioLife Solutions Inc. (BLFS) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $18.39 in the prior trading day, BioLife Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: BLFS) closed at $19.18, up 4.30%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.79 from its previous closing price. On the day, 770406 shares were traded. BLFS stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.58.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BLFS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 19, 2021, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $61.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 28 when Aebersold Sarah sold 272 shares for $21.76 per share. The transaction valued at 5,919 led to the insider holds 32,129 shares of the business.

Schulz Marcus sold 400 shares of BLFS for $8,704 on Oct 28. The Chief Revenue Officer now owns 35,540 shares after completing the transaction at $21.76 per share. On Oct 14, another insider, Schulz Marcus, who serves as the Chief Revenue Officer of the company, sold 236 shares for $21.80 each. As a result, the insider received 5,145 and left with 35,940 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BLFS has reached a high of $58.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.18.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 322.29K shares per day over the past 3-months and 342.04k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 42.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.59M. Insiders hold about 2.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.30% stake in the company. Shares short for BLFS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.25M with a Short Ratio of 7.97, compared to 1.55M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.30% and a Short% of Float of 6.64%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.27, while EPS last year was $0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.19, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.31 and -$0.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.72. EPS for the following year is -$0.28, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.22 and -$0.68.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $39.18M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $40.3M to a low estimate of $38.5M. As of the current estimate, BioLife Solutions Inc.’s year-ago sales were $27.55M, an estimated increase of 42.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $42.37M, an increase of 25.40% less than the figure of $42.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $43.65M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $41.04M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BLFS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $166M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $160.03M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $163M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $119.16M, up 36.80% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $200.97M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $208M and the low estimate is $193M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.