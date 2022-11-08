Considering Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) closed at $0.95 in the last session, up 6.08% from day before closing price of $0.90. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0547 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1415896 shares were traded. CLVS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9696 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9001.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CLVS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 18, 2020, H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $29 to $33.

SVB Leerink Downgraded its Mkt Perform to Underperform on April 27, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $5.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 02 when Rolfe Lindsey sold 4,261 shares for $0.98 per share. The transaction valued at 4,188 led to the insider holds 111,419 shares of the business.

MUEHL DANIEL W sold 4,579 shares of CLVS for $4,501 on Nov 02. The insider now owns 102,271 shares after completing the transaction at $0.98 per share. On Nov 02, another insider, Harding Thomas C., who serves as the insider of the company, sold 63 shares for $0.98 each. As a result, the insider received 62 and left with 3,801 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CLVS has reached a high of $4.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1418, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.5295.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CLVS traded on average about 3.06M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.28M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 144.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 142.41M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.70% stake in the company. Shares short for CLVS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 28.58M with a Short Ratio of 10.30, compared to 41.25M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19.86% and a Short% of Float of 20.25%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.38 and a low estimate of -$0.43, while EPS last year was -$0.61. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.41, with high estimates of -$0.37 and low estimates of -$0.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.64 and -$1.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.66. EPS for the following year is -$0.85, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.67 and -$1.08.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $37.03M. It ranges from a high estimate of $39M to a low estimate of $35.1M. As of the current estimate, Clovis Oncology Inc.’s year-ago sales were $36.82M, an estimated increase of 0.60% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CLVS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $161M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $146.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $154.81M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $148.76M, up 4.10% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $196.04M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $246M and the low estimate is $151.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.