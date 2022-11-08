Considering First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. (FHS) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $0.22 in the prior trading day, First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. (NYSE: FHS) closed at $0.28, up 23.10%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0518 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1284070 shares were traded. FHS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2400.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FHS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, First’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 0.53. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FHS has reached a high of $2.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6016, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0406.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 462.35K shares per day over the past 3-months and 471.63k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 28.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.82M. Shares short for FHS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 42.76k with a Short Ratio of 0.11, compared to 13.9k on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FHS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $118.58M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $118.58M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $118.58M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $62.8M, up 88.80% from the average estimate.