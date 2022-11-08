Considering Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: WVE) closed at $4.39 in the last session, down -2.88% from day before closing price of $4.52. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1049704 shares were traded. WVE stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.8200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.3500.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at WVE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 23, 2020, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Sector Perform rating and target price of $13.

SVB Leerink Downgraded its Outperform to Mkt Perform on December 31, 2019, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $33 to $10.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 16 when RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. bought 9,480,052 shares for $2.15 per share. The transaction valued at 20,382,112 led to the insider holds 17,202,009 shares of the business.

Vargeese Chandra sold 16,714 shares of WVE for $28,748 on May 05. The insider now owns 111,095 shares after completing the transaction at $1.72 per share. On May 05, another insider, Francis Chris, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 10,867 shares for $1.72 each. As a result, the insider received 18,691 and left with 89,972 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WVE has reached a high of $5.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.9254, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.7968.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, WVE traded on average about 395.78K shares per day over the past 3-months and 198.76k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 86.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 72.64M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.30% stake in the company. Shares short for WVE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.89M with a Short Ratio of 3.99, compared to 4.91M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.18% and a Short% of Float of 2.99%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.44 and a low estimate of -$0.63, while EPS last year was -$0.78. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.39, with high estimates of -$0.21 and low estimates of -$0.65.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.51 and -$2.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.91. EPS for the following year is -$1.63, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.93 and -$2.19.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WVE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $23M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.38M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $40.96M, down -62.50% from the average estimate.