Cryoport Inc. (CYRX) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

Cryoport Inc. (NASDAQ: CYRX) closed the day trading at $17.38 down -3.44% from the previous closing price of $18.00. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1480541 shares were traded. CYRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.26.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CYRX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.70 and its Current Ratio is at 14.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.73.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 05, 2021, ROTH Capital Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also upped its target price recommendation from $78 to $90.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 16 when BERMAN RICHARD J sold 2,708 shares for $43.05 per share. The transaction valued at 116,588 led to the insider holds 107,203 shares of the business.

Hariri Robert J sold 2,000 shares of CYRX for $86,581 on Aug 11. The Director now owns 7,911 shares after completing the transaction at $43.29 per share. On Mar 09, another insider, STEFANOVICH ROBERT, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 1,095 shares for $31.05 each. As a result, the insider received 34,000 and left with 85,801 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CYRX has reached a high of $86.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.09.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CYRX traded about 509.81K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CYRX traded about 790.73k shares per day. A total of 48.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.57M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.83% stake in the company. Shares short for CYRX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.6M with a Short Ratio of 6.66, compared to 3.17M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.29% and a Short% of Float of 7.49%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.23, while EPS last year was -$0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.53 and -$0.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.7. EPS for the following year is -$0.04, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.58 and -$0.37.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $64.95M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $66.58M to a low estimate of $62.5M. As of the current estimate, Cryoport Inc.’s year-ago sales were $56.19M, an estimated increase of 15.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $70.71M, an increase of 24.70% over than the figure of $15.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $71.77M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $69.7M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CYRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $264.77M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $248.83M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $260.62M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $222.61M, up 17.10% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $323.25M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $372.09M and the low estimate is $303.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.