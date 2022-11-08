EDBL (Edible Garden AG Incorporated) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Edible Garden AG Incorporated’s stock clocked out at $0.49, down -0.28% from its previous closing price of $0.49. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0014 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2047983 shares were traded. EDBL stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7350 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4060.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of EDBL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.87 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 14 when JAMES MICHAEL C bought 1,000 shares for $0.88 per share. The transaction valued at 880 led to the insider holds 1,592,000 shares of the business.

Kras James E. bought 875 shares of EDBL for $822 on Sep 14. The President and CEO now owns 1,387,940 shares after completing the transaction at $0.94 per share. On Sep 08, another insider, JAMES MICHAEL C, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 6,070 shares for $0.84 each. As a result, the insider paid 5,071 and bolstered with 1,591,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EDBL has reached a high of $3.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7216, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1898.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that EDBL traded 308.87K shares on average per day over the past three months and 213.45k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 7.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.39M. Insiders hold about 36.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.60% stake in the company. Shares short for EDBL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 153.05k with a Short Ratio of 0.07, compared to 58.81k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.77% and a Short% of Float of 4.44%.