Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) closed at $5.20 in the last session, up 4.42% from day before closing price of $4.98. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 565338 shares were traded. GENI stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.79.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GENI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on January 19, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On November 24, 2021, The Benchmark Company reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $33 to $20.

On October 11, 2021, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $18.UBS initiated its Neutral rating on October 11, 2021, with a $18 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GENI has reached a high of $19.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.08.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GENI traded on average about 1.08M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.01M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 198.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 105.57M. Insiders hold about 45.71% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.10% stake in the company. Shares short for GENI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.2M with a Short Ratio of 4.55, compared to 4.29M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.04% and a Short% of Float of 3.76%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.13, while EPS last year was -$3.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.36 and -$0.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.48. EPS for the following year is -$0.33, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.14 and -$0.57.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GENI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $344.58M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $339.98M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $341.66M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $262.74M, up 30.00% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $436.72M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $445.97M and the low estimate is $424.97M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.