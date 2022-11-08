Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Health Catalyst Inc. (NASDAQ: HCAT) closed the day trading at $6.87 down -2.69% from the previous closing price of $7.06. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1333392 shares were traded. HCAT stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.63.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HCAT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.20 and its Current Ratio is at 5.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on October 31, 2022, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

On October 25, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $19 to $9.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 18 when Llewelyn Linda sold 648 shares for $9.53 per share. The transaction valued at 6,175 led to the insider holds 55,217 shares of the business.

Llewelyn Linda sold 648 shares of HCAT for $7,122 on Sep 15. The Chief People Officer now owns 55,865 shares after completing the transaction at $10.99 per share. On Sep 08, another insider, Burton Daniel D., who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 90,750 shares for $10.99 each. As a result, the insider paid 996,970 and bolstered with 703,062 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HCAT has reached a high of $53.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.25.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HCAT traded about 1.19M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HCAT traded about 1.04M shares per day. A total of 53.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.11M. Shares short for HCAT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.03M with a Short Ratio of 2.30, compared to 3.96M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.43% and a Short% of Float of 7.47%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.27, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.09 and -$0.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.38. EPS for the following year is -$0.22, with 14 analysts recommending between $0.2 and -$1.01.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HCAT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $293M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $290M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $290.98M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $241.93M, up 20.30% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $349.79M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $353.31M and the low estimate is $344.44M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.