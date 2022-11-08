How is LSB Industries Inc.’s (NYSE: LXU) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

After finishing at $16.59 in the prior trading day, LSB Industries Inc. (NYSE: LXU) closed at $14.30, down -13.80%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3084415 shares were traded. LXU stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.00.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LXU by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.81 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.25. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.10 and its Current Ratio is at 5.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on October 25, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

On September 14, 2022, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $23.

On September 13, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $26.Piper Sandler initiated its Overweight rating on September 13, 2022, with a $26 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 16 when LSB Funding LLC sold 600,000 shares for $12.32 per share. The transaction valued at 7,390,500 led to the insider holds 17,650,000 shares of the business.

SBT Investors LLC sold 600,000 shares of LXU for $7,390,500 on Aug 16. The 10% Owner now owns 17,453,398 shares after completing the transaction at $12.32 per share. On Aug 15, another insider, SBT Investors LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 6,750,000 shares for $12.32 each. As a result, the insider received 83,143,125 and left with 18,053,398 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LXU has reached a high of $27.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.63.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.01M shares per day over the past 3-months and 723.51k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 88.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 63.82M. Insiders hold about 39.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 45.00% stake in the company. Shares short for LXU as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.45M with a Short Ratio of 2.16, compared to 1.64M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.62% and a Short% of Float of 4.61%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.21, while EPS last year was -$0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.57, with high estimates of $0.62 and low estimates of $0.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.39 and $2.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.25. EPS for the following year is $1.63, with 1 analysts recommending between $1.63 and $1.63.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $128.66M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $162.45M to a low estimate of $94.88M. As of the current estimate, LSB Industries Inc.’s year-ago sales were $128.23M, an estimated increase of 0.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $203.43M, an increase of 6.90% over than the figure of $0.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $204.36M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $202.5M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LXU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $823.91M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $779.01M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $801.46M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $556.24M, up 44.10% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $664.52M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $664.52M and the low estimate is $664.52M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -17.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.