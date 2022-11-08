I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY).

The price of Digital Ally Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) closed at $0.36 in the last session, up 5.97% from day before closing price of $0.34. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0205 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1331309 shares were traded. DGLY stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3442.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DGLY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 15, 2017, Maxim Group reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $9 to $4.

On August 18, 2016, Maxim Group started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.Maxim Group initiated its Buy rating on August 18, 2016, with a $15 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Digital’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.15. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.76. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DGLY has reached a high of $1.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4702, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8333.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DGLY traded on average about 335.78K shares per day over the past 3-months and 245.71k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 48.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.21M. Insiders hold about 6.71% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.10% stake in the company. Shares short for DGLY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.51M with a Short Ratio of 7.57, compared to 5.63M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.37% and a Short% of Float of 12.29%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.12, while EPS last year was -$0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.38 and -$0.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.43. EPS for the following year is -$0.28, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.13 and -$0.43.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $11.62M. It ranges from a high estimate of $11.62M to a low estimate of $11.62M. As of the current estimate, Digital Ally Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.49M, an estimated increase of 365.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DGLY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $55M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $50.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $52.55M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $21.41M, up 145.40% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $57.76M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $60M and the low estimate is $55.52M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.