I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Revelation Biosciences Inc. (REVB).

After finishing at $0.24 in the prior trading day, Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: REVB) closed at $0.22, down -7.70%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0175 from its previous closing price. On the day, 585721 shares were traded. REVB stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2200.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of REVB by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 25 when TIDMARSH GEORGE F bought 20,000 shares for $1.60 per share. The transaction valued at 32,000 led to the insider holds 467,156 shares of the business.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, REVB has reached a high of $11.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3087, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9195.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.92M shares per day over the past 3-months and 8.24M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 23.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 18.91M. Insiders hold about 41.36% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.70% stake in the company. Shares short for REVB as of Jul 14, 2022 were 268.54k with a Short Ratio of 0.41, compared to 143.18k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.78% and a Short% of Float of 3.41%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.87 and -$0.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.87. EPS for the following year is -$0.69, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.69 and -$0.69.