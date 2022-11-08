I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Talkspace Inc. (TALK).

The price of Talkspace Inc. (NASDAQ: TALK) closed at $0.70 in the last session, up 0.32% from day before closing price of $0.69. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0022 from its previous closing price. On the day, 568723 shares were traded. TALK stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7352 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6600.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TALK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.20 and its Current Ratio is at 7.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on December 02, 2021, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.

Robert W. Baird Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on November 16, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $10 to $3.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 20 when Reilly John Charles bought 10,000 shares for $0.95 per share. The transaction valued at 9,500 led to the insider holds 539,924 shares of the business.

Margolin Gil sold 32,641 shares of TALK for $36,081 on Sep 15. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 135,953 shares after completing the transaction at $1.11 per share. On Sep 14, another insider, Margolin Gil, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 55,800 shares for $1.11 each. As a result, the insider received 61,960 and left with 168,594 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TALK has reached a high of $3.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9883, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4127.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TALK traded on average about 560.85K shares per day over the past 3-months and 368.47k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 155.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 154.10M. Insiders hold about 3.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.40% stake in the company. Shares short for TALK as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.75M with a Short Ratio of 6.91, compared to 2.86M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.67% and a Short% of Float of 4.81%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.14, while EPS last year was -$1.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.47 and -$0.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.5. EPS for the following year is -$0.46, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.38 and -$0.59.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $31.45M. It ranges from a high estimate of $32.3M to a low estimate of $30.61M. As of the current estimate, Talkspace Inc.’s year-ago sales were $29.16M, an estimated increase of 7.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TALK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $135.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $124.77M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $128.53M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $113.67M, up 13.10% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $154.94M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $174.18M and the low estimate is $141.13M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.