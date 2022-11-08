I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Vapotherm Inc. (VAPO).

After finishing at $0.69 in the prior trading day, Vapotherm Inc. (NYSE: VAPO) closed at $0.71, up 2.90%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 667776 shares were traded. VAPO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7000.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of VAPO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 5.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 7.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 7.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Canaccord Genuity on May 06, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $5 from $12 previously.

On April 07, 2022, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $23 to $8.

On December 17, 2020, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $36.Piper Sandler initiated its Overweight rating on December 17, 2020, with a $36 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 19 when Arnerich Anthony L. bought 14,054 shares for $1.68 per share. The transaction valued at 23,646 led to the insider holds 93,374 shares of the business.

LIKEN JAMES W bought 20,000 shares of VAPO for $34,068 on Aug 18. The Director now owns 154,378 shares after completing the transaction at $1.70 per share. On Aug 18, another insider, Arnerich Anthony L., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,946 shares for $1.70 each. As a result, the insider paid 10,090 and bolstered with 79,320 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VAPO has reached a high of $24.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6758, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.8772.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 181.96K shares per day over the past 3-months and 313.34k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 26.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 23.88M. Insiders hold about 4.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.10% stake in the company. Shares short for VAPO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 387.1k with a Short Ratio of 1.74, compared to 1.4M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.46% and a Short% of Float of 1.60%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.75 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.72 and a low estimate of -$0.81, while EPS last year was -$0.67. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.76, with high estimates of -$0.74 and low estimates of -$0.8.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.04 and -$3.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.11. EPS for the following year is -$1.8, with 4 analysts recommending between -$1.63 and -$1.99.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $18.35M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $19.98M to a low estimate of $17.2M. As of the current estimate, Vapotherm Inc.’s year-ago sales were $20.62M, an estimated decrease of -11.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $19.37M, a decrease of -49.20% less than the figure of -$11.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $19.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $18.62M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VAPO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $84.13M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $80.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $81.99M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $113.29M, down -27.60% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $98.07M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $100.54M and the low estimate is $94.23M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.