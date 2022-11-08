In spite of Alkami Technology Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ALKT) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Alkami Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ALKT) closed at $13.02 down -3.38% from its previous closing price of $13.48. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 501606 shares were traded. ALKT stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.45.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Alkami Technology Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.00 and its Current Ratio is at 7.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stephens on September 15, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $18.

On May 10, 2021, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $50.Needham initiated its Buy rating on May 10, 2021, with a $50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 06 when Bohanon Stephen sold 58,368 shares for $14.70 per share. The transaction valued at 857,869 led to the insider holds 358,286 shares of the business.

Bohanon Stephen sold 24,232 shares of ALKT for $334,617 on Jun 06. The Chf. Strategist & Sales Offr. now owns 382,567 shares after completing the transaction at $13.81 per share. On Jun 02, another insider, Linebarger Douglas A., who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 1,166 shares for $14.37 each. As a result, the insider received 16,755 and left with 91,509 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALKT has reached a high of $31.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.06.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ALKT has traded an average of 299.77K shares per day and 243.12k over the past ten days. A total of 90.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.84M. Insiders hold about 3.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ALKT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.35M with a Short Ratio of 4.50, compared to 1.32M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.49% and a Short% of Float of 5.56%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was -$0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.25 and -$0.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.27. EPS for the following year is -$0.07, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.01 and -$0.13.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALKT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $201.32M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $199.52M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $200.05M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $152.16M, up 31.50% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $253.99M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $259.19M and the low estimate is $249.96M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.