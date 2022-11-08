In spite of BioAtla Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BCAB) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

As of close of business last night, BioAtla Inc.’s stock clocked out at $8.07, up 6.89% from its previous closing price of $7.55. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1769567 shares were traded. BCAB stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.29.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BCAB’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.10 and its Current Ratio is at 8.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JMP Securities on September 15, 2022, initiated with a Mkt Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $17.

On May 05, 2022, Credit Suisse Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $35 to $5.

On March 21, 2022, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $25.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on March 21, 2022, with a $25 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 13 when MCBRINN SYLVIA bought 1,000 shares for $8.20 per share. The transaction valued at 8,200 led to the insider holds 3,000 shares of the business.

MCBRINN SYLVIA bought 2,000 shares of BCAB for $17,700 on Sep 12. The Director now owns 2,000 shares after completing the transaction at $8.85 per share. On Aug 12, another insider, SHORT JAY M PHD, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 26,350 shares for $7.84 each. As a result, the insider paid 206,600 and bolstered with 1,396,556 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BCAB has reached a high of $31.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.76, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.63.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BCAB traded 1.13M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.42M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 37.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.38M. Insiders hold about 5.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.40% stake in the company. Shares short for BCAB as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.84M with a Short Ratio of 4.51, compared to 3.96M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.94% and a Short% of Float of 18.26%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.69 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.62 and a low estimate of -$0.71, while EPS last year was -$0.9. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.71, with high estimates of -$0.49 and low estimates of -$0.81.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.25 and -$3.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.78. EPS for the following year is -$2.68, with 6 analysts recommending between -$1.95 and -$3.89.