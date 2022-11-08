In the case of Acutus Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: AFIB), what’s next?

The closing price of Acutus Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: AFIB) was $1.03 for the day, up 12.75% from the previous closing price of $0.91. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1165 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1122236 shares were traded. AFIB stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8672.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AFIB’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.40 and its Current Ratio is at 5.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 22, 2021, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $10.

Canaccord Genuity Upgraded its Hold to Buy on July 15, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $11 to $18.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 03 when Huennekens R Scott sold 60,000 shares for $0.58 per share. The transaction valued at 34,800 led to the insider holds 507,509 shares of the business.

Hinrichs James F. bought 40,000 shares of AFIB for $151,220 on Nov 15. The Director now owns 52,911 shares after completing the transaction at $3.78 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AFIB has reached a high of $8.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9318, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2212.

Shares Statistics:

AFIB traded an average of 499.91K shares per day over the past three months and 2.51M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 28.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.16M. Insiders hold about 2.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 45.50% stake in the company. Shares short for AFIB as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.18M with a Short Ratio of 1.55, compared to 2.1M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.15% and a Short% of Float of 5.24%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.8 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.71 and a low estimate of -$0.86, while EPS last year was -$1.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.75, with high estimates of -$0.66 and low estimates of -$0.85.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.09 and -$3.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.6. EPS for the following year is -$2.69, with 5 analysts recommending between -$2.37 and -$3.32.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.07M to a low estimate of $3.62M. As of the current estimate, Acutus Medical Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.71M, an estimated decrease of -18.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.3M, a decrease of -6.50% over than the figure of -$18.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AFIB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.64M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.03M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.26M, down -1.30% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $24.56M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $27.28M and the low estimate is $20.98M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 44.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.