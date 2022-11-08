In the case of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (NYSE: WMS), what’s next?

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (NYSE: WMS) closed the day trading at $81.77 down -1.72% from the previous closing price of $83.20. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1590991 shares were traded. WMS stock price reached its highest trading level at $85.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $80.76.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of WMS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on August 18, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $182.

On March 01, 2022, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal-Weight but kept the price unchanged to $145.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Underweight to Equal-Weight on February 11, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $102.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 when Seetharam Anil sold 26,806 shares for $135.65 per share. The transaction valued at 3,636,105 led to the insider holds 28,880 shares of the business.

JONES ROSS M sold 26,806 shares of WMS for $3,636,105 on Sep 15. The Director now owns 28,880 shares after completing the transaction at $135.65 per share. On Sep 14, another insider, JONES ROSS M, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 60,390 shares for $135.78 each. As a result, the insider received 8,200,007 and left with 29,295 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Advanced’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.21, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.94. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.99. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WMS has reached a high of $153.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $80.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 126.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 115.51.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, WMS traded about 751.80K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, WMS traded about 1.2M shares per day. A total of 83.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.58M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.80% stake in the company. Shares short for WMS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.54M with a Short Ratio of 3.11, compared to 1.22M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.81% and a Short% of Float of 2.36%.

Dividends & Splits

WMS’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.48, up from 0.36 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.43%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.40%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.80.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.55 and a low estimate of $1.38, while EPS last year was $0.87. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.56, with high estimates of $1.69 and low estimates of $1.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.37 and $5.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.22. EPS for the following year is $5.86, with 4 analysts recommending between $6.55 and $5.52.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $858.79M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $888.17M to a low estimate of $812.99M. As of the current estimate, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc.’s year-ago sales were $624.84M, an estimated increase of 37.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WMS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.13B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.17B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.77B, up 14.60% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.36B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.51B and the low estimate is $3.3B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.