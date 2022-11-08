In What Direction Will First Advantage Corporation’s (NASDAQ:FA) Stock Goes From Here?

First Advantage Corporation (NASDAQ: FA) closed the day trading at $10.37 up 1.47% from the previous closing price of $10.22. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1624043 shares were traded. FA stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.07.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FA, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.54 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.90. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.20 and its Current Ratio is at 5.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on October 25, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $13 from $19 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 when SLTA V (GP), L.L.C. sold 83,666 shares for $19.48 per share. The transaction valued at 1,629,814 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

SLTA V (GP), L.L.C. sold 60,125 shares of FA for $1,162,818 on Nov 16. The Director now owns 8,337 shares after completing the transaction at $19.34 per share. On Nov 15, another insider, SLTA V (GP), L.L.C., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 15,786,333 shares for $19.30 each. As a result, the insider received 304,676,227 and left with 94,947,680 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, First’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.80, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.55. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.17. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FA has reached a high of $24.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.19.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FA traded about 457.82K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FA traded about 734.94k shares per day. A total of 150.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 147.94M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.00% stake in the company. Shares short for FA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.73M with a Short Ratio of 5.36, compared to 1.71M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.79% and a Short% of Float of 4.69%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.26 and a low estimate of $0.25, while EPS last year was $0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.29, with high estimates of $0.31 and low estimates of $0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.1 and $1.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.06. EPS for the following year is $1.13, with 8 analysts recommending between $1.21 and $0.94.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $199.34M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $207.17M to a low estimate of $196.68M. As of the current estimate, First Advantage Corporation’s year-ago sales were $174.83M, an estimated increase of 14.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $213.76M, an increase of 24.60% over than the figure of $14.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $216.19M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $210.2M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $849.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $822.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $834.44M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $712.29M, up 17.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $899.08M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $925.85M and the low estimate is $858.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.