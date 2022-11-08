Invest in G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $8.32 in the prior trading day, G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GTHX) closed at $8.04, down -3.37%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 855381 shares were traded. GTHX stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.88.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GTHX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.40 and its Current Ratio is at 4.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on November 04, 2021, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $19 from $20 previously.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on September 30, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $24 to $20.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 18 when Velleca Mark A. sold 15,000 shares for $11.70 per share. The transaction valued at 175,490 led to the insider holds 116,000 shares of the business.

Velleca Mark A. sold 20,000 shares of GTHX for $270,044 on Sep 20. The Director now owns 116,000 shares after completing the transaction at $13.50 per share. On Sep 13, another insider, Malik Rajesh, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 18,000 shares for $15.71 each. As a result, the insider received 282,746 and left with 73,207 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GTHX has reached a high of $17.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.07.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 945.17K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.06M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 42.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.86M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.10% stake in the company. Shares short for GTHX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.77M with a Short Ratio of 7.44, compared to 7.75M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.18% and a Short% of Float of 12.57%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.95 and a low estimate of -$1.16, while EPS last year was -$0.94. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.87, with high estimates of -$0.78 and low estimates of -$1.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.55 and -$4.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.85. EPS for the following year is -$2.88, with 8 analysts recommending between -$2.33 and -$3.44.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $9.14M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $10.97M to a low estimate of $7.2M. As of the current estimate, G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $6.6M, an estimated increase of 38.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $13.68M, an increase of 164.10% over than the figure of $38.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $22.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $11M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GTHX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $48.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $39.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $44.8M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $31.48M, up 42.30% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $83.18M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $99.02M and the low estimate is $59.72M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 85.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.