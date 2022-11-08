Invest in Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $51.77 in the prior trading day, Omnicell Inc. (NASDAQ: OMCL) closed at $48.98, down -5.39%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.79 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1301263 shares were traded. OMCL stock price reached its highest trading level at $52.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $48.51.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of OMCL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.54 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 57.66. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 16, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $130.

On September 09, 2022, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $120.BofA Securities initiated its Buy rating on September 09, 2022, with a $120 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 26 when Kuipers Peter J. sold 15,500 shares for $108.29 per share. The transaction valued at 1,678,524 led to the insider holds 61,326 shares of the business.

Kuipers Peter J. sold 11,000 shares of OMCL for $1,165,229 on Aug 22. The EXECUTIVE V P& CFO now owns 61,326 shares after completing the transaction at $105.93 per share. On Aug 16, another insider, LIPPS RANDALL A, who serves as the CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO of the company, sold 13,000 shares for $111.04 each. As a result, the insider received 1,443,478 and left with 302,049 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Omnicell’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 39.12, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.95. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.76. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OMCL has reached a high of $187.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $48.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 85.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 112.62.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 518.46K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.14M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 44.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.66M. Shares short for OMCL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.34M with a Short Ratio of 6.56, compared to 3.25M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.55% and a Short% of Float of 10.48%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.85 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.88 and a low estimate of $0.81, while EPS last year was $0.97. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.09, with high estimates of $1.23 and low estimates of $1.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.98 and $3.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.9. EPS for the following year is $4.47, with 9 analysts recommending between $4.76 and $4.01.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $339.45M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $340.31M to a low estimate of $338.47M. As of the current estimate, Omnicell Inc.’s year-ago sales were $268.51M, an estimated increase of 26.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $359.16M, an increase of 21.10% less than the figure of $26.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $362.13M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $355.86M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OMCL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.41B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.4B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.13B, up 23.40% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.58B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.6B and the low estimate is $1.56B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.