Investing in Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTK) closed at $2.41 down -4.74% from its previous closing price of $2.53. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 531836 shares were traded. PRTK stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.5400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.3906.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.80 and its Current Ratio is at 4.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 23, 2021, WBB Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Speculative Buy and also upped its target price recommendation from $6 to $10.

On March 02, 2021, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on March 02, 2021, with a $15 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 28 when Woodrow Adam sold 4,563 shares for $3.47 per share. The transaction valued at 15,834 led to the insider holds 645,607 shares of the business.

Loh Evan sold 8,805 shares of PRTK for $30,553 on Oct 28. The CEO now owns 1,278,937 shares after completing the transaction at $3.47 per share. On Oct 28, another insider, Haskel William M., who serves as the CLO, General Counsel & Sec. of the company, sold 4,382 shares for $3.47 each. As a result, the insider received 15,206 and left with 437,801 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRTK has reached a high of $5.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.8336, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.7503.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PRTK has traded an average of 378.25K shares per day and 345.22k over the past ten days. A total of 53.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.71M. Insiders hold about 7.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.10% stake in the company. Shares short for PRTK as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.56M with a Short Ratio of 9.63, compared to 5.17M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.54% and a Short% of Float of 6.97%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.32 and a low estimate of -$0.35, while EPS last year was $0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.31, with high estimates of -$0.25 and low estimates of -$0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.66 and -$0.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.73. EPS for the following year is $0.12, with 3 analysts recommending between $1.07 and -$0.5.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PRTK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $165.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $160.41M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $163.89M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $130.16M, up 25.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $227.75M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $272.85M and the low estimate is $194.92M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 39.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.