Investing in Paycor HCM Inc. (PYCR) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Paycor HCM Inc. (NASDAQ: PYCR) closed at $25.40 down -4.11% from its previous closing price of $26.49. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 879662 shares were traded. PYCR stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.28.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Paycor HCM Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 34.94 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 207.47. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on September 01, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $30.

On March 29, 2022, DA Davidson started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $29.

On February 01, 2022, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Market Perform rating and target price of $26.BMO Capital Markets initiated its Market Perform rating on February 01, 2022, with a $26 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 05 when Corr Jonathan sold 1,508 shares for $31.80 per share. The transaction valued at 47,947 led to the insider holds 25,834 shares of the business.

PRIDE GP, INC. sold 5,000,000 shares of PYCR for $135,600,000 on Sep 06. The 10% Owner now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $27.12 per share. On Aug 05, another insider, BERGSTROM RYAN NORMAN, who serves as the CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $32.10 each. As a result, the insider received 481,430 and left with 43,606 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PYCR has reached a high of $36.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.61, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.41.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PYCR has traded an average of 573.17K shares per day and 521.7k over the past ten days. A total of 174.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 174.87M. Shares short for PYCR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 8.85M with a Short Ratio of 14.54, compared to 7.59M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.06% and a Short% of Float of 26.25%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 14 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.23 and $0.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.19. EPS for the following year is $0.26, with 14 analysts recommending between $0.42 and $0.19.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $103.46M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $103.8M to a low estimate of $102.9M. As of the current estimate, Paycor HCM Inc.’s year-ago sales were $88.01M, an estimated increase of 17.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $108.69M, an increase of 21.00% over than the figure of $17.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $114.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $104.83M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PYCR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $422.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $421M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $421.88M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $352.78M, up 19.60% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $489.92M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $511.4M and the low estimate is $472.03M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.