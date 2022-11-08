Investing in Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM) closed at $13.02 down -0.99% from its previous closing price of $13.15. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6503137 shares were traded. VRRM stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.76.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Verra Mobility Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 23.52 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.56. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.98 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.94.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 30, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $17.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on May 26, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $14 to $15.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 15 when COLLINS REBECCA sold 4,000 shares for $17.50 per share. The transaction valued at 70,000 led to the insider holds 37,564 shares of the business.

ROBERTS DAVID MARTIN sold 37,500 shares of VRRM for $600,000 on Jan 03. The President and CEO now owns 597,941 shares after completing the transaction at $16.00 per share. On Dec 10, another insider, PLATINUM EQUITY LLC, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 8,207,821 shares for $14.75 each. As a result, the insider received 121,065,360 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Verra’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.52, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.46. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VRRM has reached a high of $18.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.92.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VRRM has traded an average of 1.44M shares per day and 3.19M over the past ten days. A total of 154.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 148.20M. Shares short for VRRM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.02M with a Short Ratio of 6.44, compared to 7.15M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.85% and a Short% of Float of 4.15%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.27 and a low estimate of $0.23, while EPS last year was $0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.27, with high estimates of $0.31 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.04 and $0.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.96. EPS for the following year is $1.1, with 8 analysts recommending between $1.19 and $0.98.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $179.8M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $189.7M to a low estimate of $172.9M. As of the current estimate, Verra Mobility Corporation’s year-ago sales were $128.66M, an estimated increase of 39.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $193.98M, an increase of 25.90% less than the figure of $39.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $199.95M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $190.4M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VRRM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $733.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $725.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $729.76M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $550.59M, up 32.50% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $766.31M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $784.43M and the low estimate is $744.24M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.