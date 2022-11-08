iRhythm Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $102.87 in the prior trading day, iRhythm Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: IRTC) closed at $100.44, down -2.36%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 713400 shares were traded. IRTC stock price reached its highest trading level at $104.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $99.18.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of IRTC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.80 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 09, 2022, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $180 to $155.

On April 06, 2022, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $105.Wolfe Research initiated its Underperform rating on April 06, 2022, with a $105 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 02 when Blackford Quentin S. sold 12,699 shares for $122.40 per share. The transaction valued at 1,554,398 led to the insider holds 89,280 shares of the business.

Devine Douglas sold 2,000 shares of IRTC for $250,000 on Sep 29. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 27,702 shares after completing the transaction at $125.00 per share. On Sep 26, another insider, Wilson Daniel G., who serves as the EVP, Strategy Corp Dev Inv Rel of the company, sold 3,000 shares for $122.57 each. As a result, the insider received 367,716 and left with 34,562 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IRTC has reached a high of $169.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $86.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 132.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 134.09.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 389.99K shares per day over the past 3-months and 580.15k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 29.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.57M. Shares short for IRTC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.85M with a Short Ratio of 3.47, compared to 1.63M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.20% and a Short% of Float of 6.99%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.92 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.81 and a low estimate of -$1.01, while EPS last year was -$0.59. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.83, with high estimates of -$0.77 and low estimates of -$0.88.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.06 and -$4.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.58. EPS for the following year is -$2.42, with 9 analysts recommending between -$1.59 and -$5.14.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $100.12M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $101.5M to a low estimate of $99.2M. As of the current estimate, iRhythm Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $72.69M, an estimated increase of 37.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $108.09M, an increase of 26.50% less than the figure of $37.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $109M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $106.8M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IRTC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $420.35M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $414.46M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $417.68M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $322.82M, up 29.40% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $492.17M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $542.61M and the low estimate is $414M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.