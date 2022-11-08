Is Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ: APTX) closed at $0.33 in the last session, up 23.99% from day before closing price of $0.26. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0632 from its previous closing price. On the day, 518250 shares were traded. APTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3295 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2700.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at APTX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 16.20 and its Current Ratio is at 16.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 27, 2020, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $10.

On July 01, 2020, SunTrust started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.SunTrust initiated its Buy rating on July 01, 2020, with a $15 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 13 when Miller Joan W. bought 17,700 shares for $2.83 per share. The transaction valued at 50,091 led to the insider holds 17,700 shares of the business.

RIEDEL NORBERT G bought 100,000 shares of APTX for $223,000 on Dec 06. The CEO now owns 100,000 shares after completing the transaction at $2.23 per share. On Dec 02, another insider, KHANNA ASHISH, who serves as the CFO AND CBO of the company, bought 45,000 shares for $2.26 each. As a result, the insider paid 101,700 and bolstered with 420,040 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APTX has reached a high of $3.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3674, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1990.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, APTX traded on average about 419.77K shares per day over the past 3-months and 378.39k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 67.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.08M. Insiders hold about 12.17% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 50.50% stake in the company. Shares short for APTX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.13M with a Short Ratio of 0.87, compared to 1.22M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.66% and a Short% of Float of 2.19%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.24 and a low estimate of -$0.31, while EPS last year was -$0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.23, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.85 and -$1.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.01. EPS for the following year is -$0.76, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.3 and -$1.05.