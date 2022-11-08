Is There Any Reason As To Why The Freight Technologies (FRGT) Stock Expanded By 20%?

As a result of recent happenings, Freight Technologies, Inc. (NASD: FRGT) is gaining on the charts today, up 19.62% to trade at $0.3170 at the last check in premarket activity.

What current events have occurred at FRGT?

Kimberly Clark de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. recently gave Freight Technologies (FRGT) a two-year commitment to grow its fixed fleet offering.

Earlier this year, Freight Technologies made a launch announcement for its Fr8Private Fleet solution.

In Mexico, the only nation where it is now sold, the product has been positively welcomed.

Through Fr8Private Fleet, which runs on FRGT’s B2B platform, the company agrees to supply a certain amount of load capacity over a specific time period, and its shipper customer agrees to pay for it.

In order to establish the FRGT platform as a vital instrument for functioning in that market, carriers that provide services through Fr8Private Fleet agree to utilize it to manage all of their cargoes and follow their progress.

When fulfilled, a two-year commitment from Kimberly Clark de Mexico, the company’s first customer, is expected to more than increase Freight Technologies’ capacity for this product during the ensuing three months.

Receiving the pledge is highly satisfying for FRGT, and it will start carrying it out as soon as it has the necessary resources. A longer-term contract’s advantage is that it guarantees a consistent flow of business for its Fr8App platform for the duration of the agreement. It is quite gratifying to have a commitment of this scale from such a big corporation in this market as FRGT has invested a lot of time and money in creating the Fr8Private Fleet product.

How will FRGT proceed?

Freight Technologies (FRGT) invested time and resources over the past year in growing our domestic traffic capabilities in both Mexico and the US. This is the first of several new contracts that FRGT will acquire for its domestic market services in Mexico over the upcoming months. Freight Technologies is just now beginning to reap the benefits of this significant investment made by the business and its backers.