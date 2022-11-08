Is this a Prime Time To acquire Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ) stock

The price of Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELZ) closed at $0.50 in the last session, up 11.39% from day before closing price of $0.44. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0506 from its previous closing price. On the day, 675351 shares were traded. CELZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5062 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4100.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CELZ’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 58.80 and its Current Ratio is at 58.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 27 when Warbington Timothy bought 20,000 shares for $0.50 per share. The transaction valued at 10,000 led to the insider holds 87,087 shares of the business.

Finger Michael H. bought 2,000 shares of CELZ for $1,000 on Sep 27. The Director now owns 18,502 shares after completing the transaction at $0.50 per share. On Sep 22, another insider, Warbington Timothy, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, bought 12,000 shares for $0.54 each. As a result, the insider paid 6,480 and bolstered with 67,087 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 76.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CELZ has reached a high of $9.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5355, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2777.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CELZ traded on average about 460.86K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.79M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 14.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 13.74M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 15.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CELZ as of Jul 14, 2022 were 87.54k with a Short Ratio of 0.10, compared to 195.57k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.92% and a Short% of Float of 0.94%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.66 and -$0.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.66. EPS for the following year is -$0.63, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.63 and -$0.63.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CELZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $430k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $430k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $430k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $88k, up 388.60% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $820k in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $820k and the low estimate is $820k. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 90.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.