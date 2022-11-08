Is this a Prime Time To acquire Gray Television Inc. (GTN) stock

After finishing at $8.97 in the prior trading day, Gray Television Inc. (NYSE: GTN) closed at $9.37, up 4.46%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2171287 shares were traded. GTN stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.98.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GTN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.03 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.08. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.64.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 15, 2020, Loop Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $21.

Barrington Research reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on March 30, 2020, while the target price for the stock was revised from $30 to $20.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 07 when BOGER RICHARD LEE bought 4,000 shares for $9.10 per share. The transaction valued at 36,400 led to the insider holds 45,538 shares of the business.

Howell Robin Robinson bought 290 shares of GTN for $4,591 on Jun 30. The Director now owns 1,692,844 shares after completing the transaction at $15.83 per share. On Jun 30, another insider, HOWELL HILTON H JR, who serves as the Chairman, President & CEO of the company, bought 290 shares for $15.83 each. As a result, the insider paid 4,591 and bolstered with 1,692,844 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Gray’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.30, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.39. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.20. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GTN has reached a high of $24.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.14.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 708.23K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.14M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 93.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.82M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.60% stake in the company. Shares short for GTN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.61M with a Short Ratio of 5.15, compared to 8.1M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.82% and a Short% of Float of 5.39%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, GTN’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.08, compared to 0.32 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.89%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.65%. The current Payout Ratio is 18.50% for GTN, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 29, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 30, 1998 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.86 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.16 and a low estimate of $0.75, while EPS last year was $0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.64, with high estimates of $1.91 and low estimates of $1.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.22 and $5.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.85. EPS for the following year is $2.89, with 6 analysts recommending between $4.29 and $2.17.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GTN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.84B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.74B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.79B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.41B, up 57.10% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.44B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.47B and the low estimate is $3.41B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -9.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.