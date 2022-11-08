Is this a Prime Time To acquire STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) stock

After finishing at $60.85 in the prior trading day, STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA) closed at $58.98, down -3.07%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.87 from its previous closing price. On the day, 682122 shares were traded. STAA stock price reached its highest trading level at $62.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $58.72.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of STAA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.44 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 114.87. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.00 and its Current Ratio is at 6.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 13, 2022, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $85.Mizuho initiated its Buy rating on October 13, 2022, with a $85 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 27 when Francese James E sold 35,425 shares for $75.00 per share. The transaction valued at 2,656,875 led to the insider holds 34,908 shares of the business.

Holliday Keith sold 16,582 shares of STAA for $1,762,498 on Aug 15. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 19,437 shares after completing the transaction at $106.29 per share. On May 20, another insider, Mason Caren L, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 35,000 shares for $58.48 each. As a result, the insider received 2,046,800 and left with 83,645 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, STAAR’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 86.61, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 53.47. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.89. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STAA has reached a high of $120.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $49.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 78.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 74.05.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 489.43K shares per day over the past 3-months and 701.95k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 47.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.73M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.40% stake in the company. Shares short for STAA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.93M with a Short Ratio of 7.48, compared to 3.33M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.13% and a Short% of Float of 12.85%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.17 and a low estimate of $0.14, while EPS last year was $0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.16 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.67 and $0.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.62. EPS for the following year is $1.12, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.3 and $0.92.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for STAA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $296.95M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $290M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $295M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $230.47M, up 28.00% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $374.64M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $393.58M and the low estimate is $361M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.