It’s a good day to be an BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) shareholder

As of close of business last night, BioLineRx Ltd.’s stock clocked out at $0.83, down -3.50% from its previous closing price of $0.86. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0301 from its previous closing price. On the day, 546012 shares were traded. BLRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8795 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8200.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BLRX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.60 and its Current Ratio is at 4.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Maxim Group on May 18, 2017, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $3 from $1 previously.

On February 13, 2017, Rodman & Renshaw started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $3.

Maxim Group Downgraded its Buy to Hold on August 12, 2016, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $4 to $1.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BLRX has reached a high of $3.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0916, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4020.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BLRX traded 261.92K shares on average per day over the past three months and 200.75k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 61.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.37M. Shares short for BLRX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 411.16k with a Short Ratio of 0.69, compared to 345.35k on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.13, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.03 and -$0.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.27. EPS for the following year is -$0.27, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.03 and -$0.51.