It’s a good day to be an Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) shareholder

In the latest session, Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE: LSPD) closed at $15.06 up 0.47% from its previous closing price of $14.99. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1787116 shares were traded. LSPD stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.60.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Lightspeed Commerce Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.50 and its Current Ratio is at 5.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 05, 2022, MoffettNathanson started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $40.

BTIG Research reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on January 26, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $112 to $60.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LSPD has reached a high of $74.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.19, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.79.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LSPD has traded an average of 1.09M shares per day and 1.55M over the past ten days. A total of 148.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 135.28M. Insiders hold about 10.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.21% stake in the company. Shares short for LSPD as of Jul 14, 2022 were 8.28M with a Short Ratio of 4.99, compared to 7.08M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.54% and a Short% of Float of 6.13%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.13, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.25 and -$0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.32. EPS for the following year is -$0.06, with 6 analysts recommending between $0 and -$0.16.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LSPD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $770M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $740.57M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $750.69M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $548.37M, up 36.90% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $993.63M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.07B and the low estimate is $914M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 32.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.