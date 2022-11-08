It’s a good day to be an Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV) shareholder

In the latest session, Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VERV) closed at $21.75 down -30.49% from its previous closing price of $31.29. In other words, the price has decreased by -$9.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5217381 shares were traded. VERV stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.55.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Verve Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.60 and its Current Ratio is at 11.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on October 06, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $48.

On August 25, 2022, Stifel Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $32 to $56.

On June 17, 2022, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $48.BMO Capital Markets initiated its Outperform rating on June 17, 2022, with a $48 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 03 when GV 2017 GP, L.L.C. sold 99,137 shares for $32.79 per share. The transaction valued at 3,251,028 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Yeshwant Krishna sold 49,568 shares of VERV for $1,625,497 on Nov 03. The Director now owns 4,308,630 shares after completing the transaction at $32.79 per share. On Nov 02, another insider, Yeshwant Krishna, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 28,652 shares for $35.94 each. As a result, the insider received 1,029,832 and left with 4,358,198 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VERV has reached a high of $56.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.97.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VERV has traded an average of 932.66K shares per day and 769.53k over the past ten days. A total of 48.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.88M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.70% stake in the company. Shares short for VERV as of Jul 14, 2022 were 9.92M with a Short Ratio of 11.51, compared to 9.94M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 20.39% and a Short% of Float of 48.03%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.42 and a low estimate of -$0.71, while EPS last year was -$6.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.7, with high estimates of -$0.42 and low estimates of -$0.84.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.58 and -$3.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.66. EPS for the following year is -$2.95, with 6 analysts recommending between -$2.35 and -$4.