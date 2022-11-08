It’s an appealing income play to consider HireRight Holdings Corporation (HRT)

After finishing at $7.99 in the prior trading day, HireRight Holdings Corporation (NYSE: HRT) closed at $7.61, down -4.76%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 908173 shares were traded. HRT stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.88.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HRT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.98 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.52. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, RBC Capital Mkts on November 04, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform and sets its target price to $12 from $15 previously.

On September 21, 2022, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $22.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 16 when STONE POINT CAPITAL LLC bought 467,884 shares for $14.92 per share. The transaction valued at 6,981,063 led to the insider holds 11,918,705 shares of the business.

Carey James D bought 467,884 shares of HRT for $6,981,063 on Jun 16. The Director now owns 18,405,482 shares after completing the transaction at $14.92 per share. On Jun 14, another insider, Carey James D, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 356,272 shares for $14.70 each. As a result, the insider paid 5,237,696 and bolstered with 17,937,598 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, HireRight’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.92, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.23. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.79. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HRT has reached a high of $19.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.97.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 192.96K shares per day over the past 3-months and 312.53k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 79.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 67.51M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.90% stake in the company. Shares short for HRT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2M with a Short Ratio of 6.44, compared to 1.57M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.53% and a Short% of Float of 9.53%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.46, with high estimates of $0.53 and low estimates of $0.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.65 and $1.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.57. EPS for the following year is $1.72, with 9 analysts recommending between $1.91 and $1.58.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HRT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $829.13M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $811.27M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $822.37M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $730.06M, up 12.60% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $874.95M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $905.57M and the low estimate is $850.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.