It’s an appealing income play to consider Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN)

After finishing at $16.54 in the prior trading day, Myriad Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) closed at $16.29, down -1.51%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 842253 shares were traded. MYGN stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.00.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MYGN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stephens on October 06, 2022, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $22.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 06 when SPIEGELMAN DANIEL K sold 6,424 shares for $19.25 per share. The transaction valued at 123,673 led to the insider holds 33,980 shares of the business.

Hart Jayne B. sold 10,500 shares of MYGN for $262,500 on Feb 28. The Chief People Officer now owns 165,878 shares after completing the transaction at $25.00 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MYGN has reached a high of $31.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.39.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 521.55K shares per day over the past 3-months and 756.84k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 80.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 79.05M. Shares short for MYGN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.35M with a Short Ratio of 7.31, compared to 3.67M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.41% and a Short% of Float of 7.84%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.14, while EPS last year was $0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of -$0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.15 and -$0.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.03. EPS for the following year is $0.27, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.4 and $0.15.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $171M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $177.47M to a low estimate of $164.6M. As of the current estimate, Myriad Genetics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $189.4M, an estimated decrease of -9.70% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MYGN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $694M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $680.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $686.67M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $690.6M, down -0.60% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $729.29M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $739.8M and the low estimate is $712.73M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.