It’s an appealing income play to consider Oyster Point Pharma Inc. (OYST)

The price of Oyster Point Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: OYST) closed at $11.57 in the last session, up 38.56% from day before closing price of $8.35. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10185557 shares were traded. OYST stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.52.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at OYST’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.00 and its Current Ratio is at 4.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 8.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 8.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Chardan Capital Markets on August 11, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $22.

On July 18, 2022, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $20.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on November 09, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $30 to $23.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 28.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OYST has reached a high of $19.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.41.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, OYST traded on average about 102.54K shares per day over the past 3-months and 53.26k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 26.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.38M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.70% stake in the company. Shares short for OYST as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.69M with a Short Ratio of 16.49, compared to 2.19M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.35% and a Short% of Float of 12.09%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.64 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.56 and a low estimate of -$1.72, while EPS last year was -$0.85. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.44, with high estimates of -$1.36 and low estimates of -$1.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$5.81 and -$6.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$6.1. EPS for the following year is -$3.62, with 4 analysts recommending between -$2.31 and -$5.47.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OYST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $36.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $26M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $32.71M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $24.54M, up 33.30% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $92.33M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $115.7M and the low estimate is $67M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 182.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.