It’s an appealing income play to consider Pyxis Oncology Inc. (PYXS)

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 546885 shares were traded. PYXS stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.7000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5200.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PYXS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.60 and its Current Ratio is at 10.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on November 02, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

On November 02, 2021, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $19.

On November 02, 2021, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $16.BofA Securities initiated its Neutral rating on November 02, 2021, with a $16 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 21 when Chin Mark sold 1,745,761 shares for $3.05 per share. The transaction valued at 5,324,571 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Cline Darren S bought 10,000 shares of PYXS for $93,885 on Dec 08. The Director now owns 10,000 shares after completing the transaction at $9.39 per share. On Nov 18, another insider, Civik Thomas, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 15,700 shares for $12.74 each. As a result, the insider paid 200,018 and bolstered with 15,700 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PYXS has reached a high of $13.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.0422, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.4850.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 53.00K shares per day over the past 3-months and 80.22k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 35.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.89M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.90% stake in the company. Shares short for PYXS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 128.89k with a Short Ratio of 1.74, compared to 447.99k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.39% and a Short% of Float of 0.40%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.79, with high estimates of -$0.54 and low estimates of -$1.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.62 and -$4.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.44. EPS for the following year is -$3.86, with 4 analysts recommending between -$2.69 and -$4.74.