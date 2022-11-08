It’s an appealing income play to consider Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT)

The price of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ: VBLT) closed at $0.12 in the last session, down -1.68% from day before closing price of $0.12. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0021 from its previous closing price. On the day, 872215 shares were traded. VBLT stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1295 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1162.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at VBLT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.10 and its Current Ratio is at 4.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VBLT has reached a high of $2.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1659, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0149.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, VBLT traded on average about 2.18M shares per day over the past 3-months and 619.65k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 77.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.25M. Insiders hold about 23.95% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 20.50% stake in the company. Shares short for VBLT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 289.45k with a Short Ratio of 0.07, compared to 328.65k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.42% and a Short% of Float of 0.50%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.14, while EPS last year was -$0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.41 and -$0.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.49. EPS for the following year is -$0.45, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.3 and -$0.59.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.16M. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.7M to a low estimate of $100k. As of the current estimate, Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $188k, an estimated increase of 517.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VBLT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $680k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.16M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $768k, up 181.30% from the average estimate.