It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Aterian Inc. (ATER) stock

The closing price of Aterian Inc. (NASDAQ: ATER) was $1.09 for the day, up 5.83% from the previous closing price of $1.03. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1773477 shares were traded. ATER stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0100.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ATER’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 13 when Rodriguez Arturo sold 4,205 shares for $2.37 per share. The transaction valued at 9,966 led to the insider holds 439,563 shares of the business.

Zahut Roi Zion sold 4,205 shares of ATER for $9,966 on Sep 13. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 466,257 shares after completing the transaction at $2.37 per share. On Sep 13, another insider, Sarig Yaniv Zion, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 10,948 shares for $2.37 each. As a result, the insider received 25,947 and left with 646,912 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATER has reached a high of $8.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6271, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.7581.

Shares Statistics:

ATER traded an average of 2.23M shares per day over the past three months and 1.21M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 80.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 72.46M. Insiders hold about 4.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ATER as of Jul 14, 2022 were 9.56M with a Short Ratio of 3.45, compared to 7.8M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.86% and a Short% of Float of 14.62%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was -$1.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.63 and -$0.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.66. EPS for the following year is -$0.38, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.06 and -$0.58.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ATER’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $236.79M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $215.67M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $230.74M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $247.77M, down -6.90% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $260.36M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $300.89M and the low estimate is $214.74M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.