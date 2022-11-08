It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Century Aluminum Company (CENX) stock

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1880679 shares were traded. CENX stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.05.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CENX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.89 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 18, 2022, Wolfe Research Downgraded its rating to Peer Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $30 to $14.

On November 17, 2021, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $19.Wolfe Research initiated its Outperform rating on November 17, 2021, with a $19 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when Gary Jesse E sold 49,568 shares for $8.88 per share. The transaction valued at 440,313 led to the insider holds 64,400 shares of the business.

Gary Jesse E sold 50,000 shares of CENX for $488,800 on Aug 12. The President and CEO now owns 113,968 shares after completing the transaction at $9.78 per share. On Mar 21, another insider, DeZee John, who serves as the EVP and General Counsel of the company, sold 15,287 shares for $27.64 each. As a result, the insider received 422,548 and left with 45,484 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Century’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.82, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.14. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CENX has reached a high of $30.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.49.

Shares Statistics:

CENX traded an average of 2.11M shares per day over the past three months and 1.82M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 91.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.41M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CENX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.42M with a Short Ratio of 2.82, compared to 5.88M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.13% and a Short% of Float of 14.34%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.21 and a low estimate of $0.21, while EPS last year was -$0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.42, with high estimates of -$0.39 and low estimates of -$0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.04 and -$0.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.04. EPS for the following year is $2.02, with 2 analysts recommending between $2.21 and $1.84.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $928M to a low estimate of $836M. As of the current estimate, Century Aluminum Company’s year-ago sales were $541.65M, an estimated increase of 62.70% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CENX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.96B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.83B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.89B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.21B, up 30.60% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.45B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.52B and the low estimate is $2.34B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -15.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.