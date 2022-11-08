It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Rezolute Inc. (RZLT) stock

The closing price of Rezolute Inc. (NASDAQ: RZLT) was $1.81 for the day, up 13.12% from the previous closing price of $1.60. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2395137 shares were traded. RZLT stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.8984 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5400.

Ratios:

Our analysis of RZLT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 61.80 and its Current Ratio is at 61.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 15, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $9.

On September 08, 2021, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $21.ROTH Capital initiated its Buy rating on September 08, 2021, with a $21 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 19 when ROBERTS BRIAN KENNETH bought 300 shares for $2.95 per share. The transaction valued at 884 led to the insider holds 22,552 shares of the business.

ROBERTS BRIAN KENNETH bought 200 shares of RZLT for $572 on May 18. The Sr VP, Clinic Development now owns 22,252 shares after completing the transaction at $2.86 per share. On May 17, another insider, ROBERTS BRIAN KENNETH, who serves as the Sr VP, Clinic Development of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $3.41 each. As a result, the insider paid 3,406 and bolstered with 22,052 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RZLT has reached a high of $6.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.3762, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.1170.

Shares Statistics:

RZLT traded an average of 32.14K shares per day over the past three months and 36.11k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 31.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.87M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.70% stake in the company. Shares short for RZLT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 240.41k with a Short Ratio of 4.98, compared to 44.4k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.72% and a Short% of Float of 1.08%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.34 and a low estimate of -$0.45, while EPS last year was -$0.78. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.42, with high estimates of -$0.39 and low estimates of -$0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.28 and -$2.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.36. EPS for the following year is -$1.5, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.36 and -$2.17.