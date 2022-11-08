It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA) stock

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE: RBA) closed the day trading at $51.29 down -17.70% from the previous closing price of $62.32. In other words, the price has decreased by -$11.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7230741 shares were traded. RBA stock price reached its highest trading level at $55.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $48.72.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of RBA, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.54 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 31.03. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 14, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $75.

National Bank Financial Downgraded its Sector Perform to Underperform on July 13, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $56.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 13 when JETER JAMES J sold 2,100 shares for $61.73 per share. The transaction valued at 129,633 led to the insider holds 20,764 shares of the business.

Watt Darren Jeffrey sold 3,500 shares of RBA for $215,915 on May 13. The Gen. Counsel & Corp. Secretary now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $61.69 per share. On May 12, another insider, Watt Darren Jeffrey, who serves as the Gen. Counsel & Corp. Secretary of the company, sold 400 shares for $58.21 each. As a result, the insider received 23,284 and left with 1,846 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ritchie’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.45, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.48. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.62. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RBA has reached a high of $76.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $48.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 64.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 62.03.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, RBA traded about 350.07K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RBA traded about 239.17k shares per day. A total of 110.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 110.65M. Insiders hold about 14.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.90% stake in the company. Shares short for RBA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.7M with a Short Ratio of 4.86, compared to 1M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.53% and a Short% of Float of 1.54%.

Dividends & Splits

RBA’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.08, up from 0.86 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.38%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.39%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.80. The current Payout Ratio is 36.50% for RBA, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 13, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 25, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 27, 2008 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.78 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.87 and a low estimate of $0.67, while EPS last year was $0.69. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.55, with high estimates of $0.67 and low estimates of $0.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.63 and $2.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.08. EPS for the following year is $2.93, with 4 analysts recommending between $3.5 and $2.32.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $555.3M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $574.42M to a low estimate of $528.19M. As of the current estimate, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $500.41M, an estimated increase of 11.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $453.65M, an increase of 8.70% less than the figure of $11.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $474.09M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $435.91M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RBA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.92B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.79B, up 11.80% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.2B and the low estimate is $2.03B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.