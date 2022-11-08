It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Sensus Healthcare Inc. (SRTS) stock

Sensus Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: SRTS) closed the day trading at $7.33 up 15.62% from the previous closing price of $6.34. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.99 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1646502 shares were traded. SRTS stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.59.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SRTS, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.55 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 27.17. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.80 and its Current Ratio is at 5.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Alliance Global Partners Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on August 10, 2020, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $2.40 to $4.25.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 13 when Sardano Michael sold 5,000 shares for $14.13 per share. The transaction valued at 70,628 led to the insider holds 49,519 shares of the business.

Sardano Joseph C sold 15,794 shares of SRTS for $198,643 on Sep 07. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,130,293 shares after completing the transaction at $12.58 per share. On Sep 06, another insider, Sardano Joseph C, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 15,794 shares for $12.56 each. As a result, the insider received 198,447 and left with 1,146,087 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Sensus’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.86, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.70. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SRTS has reached a high of $15.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.29.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SRTS traded about 443.31K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SRTS traded about 775.36k shares per day. A total of 16.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.72M. Insiders hold about 10.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SRTS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 395.46k with a Short Ratio of 1.68, compared to 377.3k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.37% and a Short% of Float of 2.83%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.21 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.25 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.74 and $1.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.43. EPS for the following year is $0.83, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.3 and $0.34.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $9.55M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $10.45M to a low estimate of $7.4M. As of the current estimate, Sensus Healthcare Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.28M, an estimated increase of 123.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.42M, an increase of 69.10% less than the figure of $123.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $11.65M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.88M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SRTS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $46.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $35M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $41.72M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $27.04M, up 54.30% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $49.27M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $61.9M and the low estimate is $37.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.