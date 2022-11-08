KPTI (Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KPTI) closed at $5.15 in the last session, up 8.65% from day before closing price of $4.74. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1869202 shares were traded. KPTI stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.72.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at KPTI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.80 and its Current Ratio is at 3.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, RBC Capital Mkts on November 04, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $10 from $7 previously.

On February 09, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underweight but kept the price unchanged to $8.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 04 when Paulson Richard A. sold 3,488 shares for $5.87 per share. The transaction valued at 20,475 led to the insider holds 619,510 shares of the business.

Paulson Richard A. sold 3,479 shares of KPTI for $18,196 on Sep 08. The President and CEO now owns 622,998 shares after completing the transaction at $5.23 per share. On Aug 04, another insider, Paulson Richard A., who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 2,314 shares for $4.48 each. As a result, the insider received 10,367 and left with 626,477 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KPTI has reached a high of $14.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.19.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, KPTI traded on average about 1.82M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.17M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 79.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 72.71M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.80% stake in the company. Shares short for KPTI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 18.08M with a Short Ratio of 7.52, compared to 15.35M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 22.77% and a Short% of Float of 27.13%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.63 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.5 and a low estimate of -$0.81, while EPS last year was -$0.71. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.56, with high estimates of -$0.44 and low estimates of -$0.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.8 and -$2.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.11. EPS for the following year is -$1.51, with 9 analysts recommending between -$0.82 and -$2.04.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $35.59M. It ranges from a high estimate of $38.14M to a low estimate of $31.3M. As of the current estimate, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $25.64M, an estimated increase of 38.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $39.23M, an increase of 52.10% over than the figure of $38.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $42.13M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $36M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KPTI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $176.13M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $143.92M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $160.03M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $209.82M, down -23.70% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $195.96M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $238.77M and the low estimate is $162M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.