Rimini Street Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $4.23 in the prior trading day, Rimini Street Inc. (NASDAQ: RMNI) closed at $4.15, down -1.89%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 779474 shares were traded. RMNI stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.2509 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.1000.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RMNI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.30 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.75. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Alliance Global Partners on March 03, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $8.50 from $10.50 previously.

On January 19, 2022, ROTH Capital Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $8.

Cowen Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on November 04, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $13.50 to $10.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 01 when Perica Michael L. sold 13,368 shares for $4.94 per share. The transaction valued at 66,002 led to the insider holds 57,145 shares of the business.

Lyskawa Nancy sold 11,970 shares of RMNI for $58,258 on Sep 08. The EVP – Global Client Onboarding now owns 84,155 shares after completing the transaction at $4.87 per share. On Aug 04, another insider, Lyskawa Nancy, who serves as the EVP – Global Client Onboarding of the company, sold 5,238 shares for $5.83 each. As a result, the insider received 30,517 and left with 72,589 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Rimini’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.05, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.25. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.47. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RMNI has reached a high of $8.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.9932, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.5558.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 410.63K shares per day over the past 3-months and 458.81k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 87.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.36M. Insiders hold about 2.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.60% stake in the company. Shares short for RMNI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.69M with a Short Ratio of 5.63, compared to 1.76M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.94% and a Short% of Float of 3.50%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.14 and a low estimate of $0.09, while EPS last year was -$0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.16 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.58 and $0.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.49. EPS for the following year is $0.57, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.68 and $0.48.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $99.22M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $99.86M to a low estimate of $98.9M. As of the current estimate, Rimini Street Inc.’s year-ago sales were $91.61M, an estimated increase of 8.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $103.14M, an increase of 8.70% over than the figure of $8.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $104.25M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $101.4M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RMNI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $411.23M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $407.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $409M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $374.43M, up 9.20% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $457.02M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $458.71M and the low estimate is $455.86M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.