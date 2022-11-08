Sprout Social Inc. (SPT) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The closing price of Sprout Social Inc. (NASDAQ: SPT) was $51.49 for the day, up 7.47% from the previous closing price of $47.91. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1006132 shares were traded. SPT stock price reached its highest trading level at $52.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $45.69.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SPT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.46 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 250.85. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on April 05, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $99.

On September 20, 2021, BTIG Research reiterated its Buy ratingand also kept the price unchanged to $150.

Robert W. Baird reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on June 18, 2021, while the target price for the stock was revised from $85 to $93.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 04 when Barretto Ryan Paul sold 5,600 shares for $50.18 per share. The transaction valued at 281,014 led to the insider holds 293,375 shares of the business.

Del Preto Joseph sold 465 shares of SPT for $27,863 on Nov 01. The CFO and Treasurer now owns 124,329 shares after completing the transaction at $59.92 per share. On Oct 11, another insider, Rankin Aaron Edward Frederick, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 4,500 shares for $55.00 each. As a result, the insider received 247,500 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 19.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPT has reached a high of $142.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 59.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 61.02.

Shares Statistics:

SPT traded an average of 468.38K shares per day over the past three months and 671.27k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 54.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.03M. Insiders hold about 2.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.69% stake in the company. Shares short for SPT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.07M with a Short Ratio of 10.42, compared to 3.15M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.48% and a Short% of Float of 8.91%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.12 and -$0.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.12. EPS for the following year is -$0.02, with 11 analysts recommending between $0.11 and -$0.1.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SPT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $253.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $251.88M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $252.67M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $187.86M, up 34.50% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $330.27M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $337.5M and the low estimate is $325M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 30.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.