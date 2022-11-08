Sunrun Inc. (RUN) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) was $23.14 for the day, down -3.74% from the previous closing price of $24.04. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.90 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5966108 shares were traded. RUN stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.66.

Ratios:

Our analysis of RUN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 28, 2022, Northland Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $60.

On August 05, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $46.Barclays initiated its Overweight rating on August 05, 2022, with a $46 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 10 when Jurich Lynn Michelle sold 75,000 shares for $24.91 per share. The transaction valued at 1,868,138 led to the insider holds 1,449,459 shares of the business.

Abajian Danny sold 172 shares of RUN for $4,689 on Oct 06. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 148,336 shares after completing the transaction at $27.26 per share. On Oct 06, another insider, Dickson Paul S., who serves as the Chief Revenue Officer of the company, sold 155 shares for $27.13 each. As a result, the insider received 4,205 and left with 162,440 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RUN has reached a high of $60.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.57, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.90.

Shares Statistics:

RUN traded an average of 7.92M shares per day over the past three months and 10.21M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 211.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 199.61M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.40% stake in the company. Shares short for RUN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 29.97M with a Short Ratio of 3.76, compared to 27.24M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.27% and a Short% of Float of 17.10%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.34, while EPS last year was -$0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of $0.32 and low estimates of -$0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.18 and -$1.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.84. EPS for the following year is -$0.56, with 19 analysts recommending between $0.88 and -$2.2.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 16 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $554.5M to a low estimate of $437.1M. As of the current estimate, Sunrun Inc.’s year-ago sales were $401.17M, an estimated increase of 24.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $524.3M, an increase of 19.50% less than the figure of $24.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $601.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $478M.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RUN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.28B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.25B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.61B, up 24.60% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.18B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.6B and the low estimate is $1.54B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.