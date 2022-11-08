The name Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, Blink Charging Co.’s stock clocked out at $12.52, down -6.36% from its previous closing price of $13.37. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1258408 shares were traded. BLNK stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.26.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BLNK’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on October 20, 2022, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $18 from $27 previously.

On June 17, 2022, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $15.

On April 21, 2022, Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $24.Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. initiated its Hold rating on April 21, 2022, with a $24 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 27 when Hillo Aviv sold 10,000 shares for $18.45 per share. The transaction valued at 184,500 led to the insider holds 105,026 shares of the business.

Reddy Mahidhar sold 10,815 shares of BLNK for $225,231 on Sep 20. The CEO of a Blink Subsidiary now owns 178,104 shares after completing the transaction at $20.83 per share. On Sep 19, another insider, Reddy Mahidhar, who serves as the CEO of a Blink Subsidiary of the company, sold 10,815 shares for $21.98 each. As a result, the insider received 237,714 and left with 188,919 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 18.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BLNK has reached a high of $49.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.95.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BLNK traded 1.03M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.1M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 43.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.41M. Insiders hold about 4.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 25.60% stake in the company. Shares short for BLNK as of Jul 14, 2022 were 11.06M with a Short Ratio of 10.58, compared to 10.97M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 22.03% and a Short% of Float of 24.92%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.33 and a low estimate of -$0.43, while EPS last year was -$0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.39, with high estimates of -$0.32 and low estimates of -$0.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.31 and -$1.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.51. EPS for the following year is -$1.43, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.96 and -$1.86.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $8.6M. It ranges from a high estimate of $10.51M to a low estimate of $6M. As of the current estimate, Blink Charging Co.’s year-ago sales were $4.36M, an estimated increase of 97.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BLNK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $51.67M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $31.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $45M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.94M, up 114.90% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $74.18M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $90.36M and the low estimate is $60M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 64.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.