There are many powerful catalysts in the market: ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) can be one of them

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ: ACVA) closed the day trading at $6.96 down -5.05% from the previous closing price of $7.33. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1552579 shares were traded. ACVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.88.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ACVA, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 10, 2022, Barrington Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $18.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 01 when Chamoun George sold 91,465 shares for $9.19 per share. The transaction valued at 840,792 led to the insider holds 220,559 shares of the business.

Chamoun George sold 84,841 shares of ACVA for $774,446 on Oct 31. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 220,559 shares after completing the transaction at $9.13 per share. On Oct 28, another insider, Chamoun George, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 82,070 shares for $8.90 each. As a result, the insider received 730,201 and left with 220,559 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACVA has reached a high of $22.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.98.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ACVA traded about 1.32M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ACVA traded about 1.09M shares per day. A total of 156.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 113.64M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ACVA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.4M with a Short Ratio of 6.13, compared to 4.28M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.71% and a Short% of Float of 6.60%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.2, while EPS last year was -$0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.6 and -$0.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.71. EPS for the following year is -$0.52, with 13 analysts recommending between -$0.17 and -$0.69.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $111.35M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $115.38M to a low estimate of $109.7M. As of the current estimate, ACV Auctions Inc.’s year-ago sales were $75.24M, an estimated increase of 48.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACVA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $459.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $451.72M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $456M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $358.44M, up 27.20% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $586.03M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $632.4M and the low estimate is $506.79M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.