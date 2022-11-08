There is a good chance Appian Corporation (APPN) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $38.43 in the prior trading day, Appian Corporation (NASDAQ: APPN) closed at $35.85, down -6.71%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1211516 shares were traded. APPN stock price reached its highest trading level at $38.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.26.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of APPN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on September 23, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $45.

On September 13, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $60.

On September 01, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $55.Citigroup initiated its Neutral rating on September 01, 2022, with a $55 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 02 when Abdiel Capital Management, LLC bought 98,500 shares for $48.42 per share. The transaction valued at 4,769,749 led to the insider holds 8,487,518 shares of the business.

Abdiel Capital Management, LLC bought 60,900 shares of APPN for $3,035,990 on Nov 01. The 10% Owner now owns 8,389,018 shares after completing the transaction at $49.85 per share. On Aug 16, another insider, Lynch Mark Steven, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,130 shares for $53.25 each. As a result, the insider received 60,172 and left with 26,333 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APPN has reached a high of $102.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $34.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 44.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 50.35.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 351.29K shares per day over the past 3-months and 487.31k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 72.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.81M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.10% stake in the company. Shares short for APPN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.58M with a Short Ratio of 16.22, compared to 5.6M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.72% and a Short% of Float of 13.78%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.32 and a low estimate of -$0.37, while EPS last year was -$0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.22, with high estimates of -$0.21 and low estimates of -$0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.77 and -$0.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.81. EPS for the following year is -$0.64, with 9 analysts recommending between -$0.5 and -$0.79.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $103.93M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $104.8M to a low estimate of $103M. As of the current estimate, Appian Corporation’s year-ago sales were $78.23M, an estimated increase of 32.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APPN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $457.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $447.68M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $454.03M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $369.26M, up 23.00% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $531.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $552M and the low estimate is $510.77M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.