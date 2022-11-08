There is a good chance Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $123.73 in the prior trading day, Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ: TEAM) closed at $119.23, down -3.64%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7105172 shares were traded. TEAM stock price reached its highest trading level at $123.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $114.11.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TEAM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 22.03 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 39.22. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.92 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on November 04, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $148 from $283 previously.

On November 04, 2022, Macquarie Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $287 to $147.

On July 20, 2022, Bernstein started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $257.Bernstein initiated its Outperform rating on July 20, 2022, with a $257 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 04 when Cannon-Brookes Michael sold 8,614 shares for $122.65 per share. The transaction valued at 1,056,466 led to the insider holds 327,332 shares of the business.

Farquhar Scott sold 8,614 shares of TEAM for $1,056,462 on Nov 04. The Co-CEO, Co-Founder now owns 327,332 shares after completing the transaction at $122.64 per share. On Nov 03, another insider, Farquhar Scott, who serves as the Co-CEO, Co-Founder of the company, sold 8,614 shares for $174.38 each. As a result, the insider received 1,502,144 and left with 335,946 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 90.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TEAM has reached a high of $453.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $115.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 218.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 238.47.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.01M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.48M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 254.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 145.37M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.10% stake in the company. Shares short for TEAM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.36M with a Short Ratio of 1.93, compared to 4.55M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.33% and a Short% of Float of 2.39%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 19 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.32 and a low estimate of $0.23, while EPS last year was $0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.35, with high estimates of $0.41 and low estimates of $0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.74 and $1.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.69. EPS for the following year is $1.53, with 22 analysts recommending between $1.85 and $1.24.

Revenue Estimates

18 analysts predict $722.22M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $739M to a low estimate of $710.8M. As of the current estimate, Atlassian Corporation Plc’s year-ago sales were $559.54M, an estimated increase of 29.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $770.22M, an increase of 32.30% over than the figure of $29.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $820.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $734.5M.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TEAM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.79B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.75B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.77B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.09B, up 32.40% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.48B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.74B and the low estimate is $3.37B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.